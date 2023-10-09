Turkish FM engages in diplomatic talks amid tensions in region

Turkish FM engages in diplomatic talks amid tensions in region

ANKARA
Turkish FM engages in diplomatic talks amid tensions in region

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has intensified diplomatic efforts in response to the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

On Oct. 8, Fidan engaged in a series of phone conversations with counterparts from various countries, focusing on the latest developments in the region.

Fidan spoke with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the ongoing tension in Palestine and Israel.

The other day, the Turkish top diplomat held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The duo addressed the escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Fidan also reached out to Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki and his counterparts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Iran.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM engages in diplomatic talks amid tensions in region

Turkish FM engages in diplomatic talks amid tensions in region
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM engages in diplomatic talks amid tensions in region

    Turkish FM engages in diplomatic talks amid tensions in region

  2. Türkiye strikes new PKK terror targets in northern Syria

    Türkiye strikes new PKK terror targets in northern Syria

  3. Scholz's coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

    Scholz's coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

  4. Blinken meets Chinese VP as US-China contacts increase ahead of possible summit

    Blinken meets Chinese VP as US-China contacts increase ahead of possible summit

  5. People dig out dead, injured from Afghanistan earthquakes that killed at least 2,000

    People dig out dead, injured from Afghanistan earthquakes that killed at least 2,000
Recommended
EU Med ministers call for more migrant repatriations

EU Med ministers call for more migrant repatriations
Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions
US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken
German minister hails new citizenship law as inclusive

German minister hails new citizenship law as inclusive
Ankara condemns EP motion on Karabakh situation

Ankara condemns EP motion on Karabakh situation
Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program

Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program
WORLD Scholzs coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

Scholz's coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's beleaguered coalition was counting the cost Monday of heavy losses at two state elections halfway into its term, that also saw the far right make strong gains.

ECONOMY Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is scheduled to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - World Bank annual meeting this week in Morocco’s Marrakech.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has commenced in southern Alanya town with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.