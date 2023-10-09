Turkish FM engages in diplomatic talks amid tensions in region

ANKARA

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has intensified diplomatic efforts in response to the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

On Oct. 8, Fidan engaged in a series of phone conversations with counterparts from various countries, focusing on the latest developments in the region.

Fidan spoke with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the ongoing tension in Palestine and Israel.

The other day, the Turkish top diplomat held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The duo addressed the escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Fidan also reached out to Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki and his counterparts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Iran.