Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM's remarks on Erdoğan

  • September 06 2020 09:01:04

Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PM's remarks on Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish FM criticizes Austrian PMs remarks on Erdoğan

The Turkish foreign minister on Sept. 5 criticized Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz for his remarks about Turkey's president. 

"The major threat to the EU and its values is the distorted ideology represented by Sebastian Kurz," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came after Kurz's statement, reported by Euronews, claiming that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan uses the Turks in Europe for his own ends.

"These ugly politics based on xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia is the sickly mindset of our age," he underlined.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

    Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

  2. Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

    Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

  3. France ceaselessly wearing down NATO: Op-ed

    France ceaselessly wearing down NATO: Op-ed

  4. Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill

    Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill

  5. Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

    Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined
Recommended
Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

Turkey has all might to cast off immoral maps, says Erdoğan

Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill

Turkey and Turkish Cypriot forces to start military drill
Turkeys ruling party spokesperson slams Greek website

Turkey's ruling party spokesperson slams Greek website
EU Council calls for multilateral summit on east Med

EU Council calls for multilateral summit on east Med

Turkey supports military talks initiative with Greece: Defense minister

Turkey supports military talks initiative with Greece: Defense minister
NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial

NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial 
WORLD George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

George Washington University is investigating the case of a history professor who allegedly admitted to fraudulently pretending to be a Black woman for her entire career, and said Friday that she will not be teaching her classes this semester.

ECONOMY Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug

Turkish airports see 52.3 mln air passengers in Jan-Aug

Some 52.29 million air passengers - including transit passengers - traveled through airports in Turkey in January-August, according to the country’s airport authority.
SPORTS Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona

Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi said he will stay at Barcelona but only because the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to let him leave.