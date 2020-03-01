Turkish FM calls for US Patriot missiles as support in Idlib

ISTANBUL - Reuters

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Ankara sought for the United States to send Patriot missiles to Turkey for back-up in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

Çavuşoğlu made the comments to reporters Saturday after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Qatari capital Doha.



Çavuşoğlu also said that the Bashar Assad regime must immediately stop the aggression in Idlib.

"We have 34 martyrs after the regime's treacherous attack. These attacks will not deter our determination. This determination has only become stronger. We have given the necessary response and we are continuing to do so," he added.

Turkey's goals are to stop the regime assault on civilians in Idlib and secure a lasting cease-fire in the region, Çavuşoğlu stressed.

"The regime and its supporters' aggression must be stopped. Russia clearly supports the regime, it's no secret. Armed groups are also being brought [to Idlib] from left and right," he said.