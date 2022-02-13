Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

  • February 13 2022 16:17:00

Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

ATHENS
Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

Turkish Airlines celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first international flight with a small-scale ceremony in Athens, the first international destination of the nation’s flag carrier.

In 1947 the company operated its first international flight on a route from the capital Ankara to Istanbul to Athens, Greece, a flight taking took two hours and 40 minutes.

Four years after its first Athens flight, Turkish Airlines expanded its international destinations in 1951 by adding Lefkoşa, Cyprus, as well as Beirut, Lebanon and Cairo, Egypt.

“We had the honor of carrying our star and crescent flag outside the borders of our country for the first time, exactly 75 years ago, in Athens,” said Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of the company’s board and executive committee.

Stating that passengers were carried between two neighboring countries with an airplane with a capacity of 30 seats during the first flight, Bolat said that they would continue to host their guests in the sky with Turkish hospitality as an airline carrier flying to most countries in the world.

The 75th anniversary of its first international flight was also celebrated with a special announcement on Istanbul-Athens flights of the global carrier.

THY, international flights,

TURKEY Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

    Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

  2. Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

    Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

  3. Doctor behind scandalous remarks banned from profession for six months

    Doctor behind scandalous remarks banned from profession for six months

  4. Turkey’s most iconic psychiatrist dies

    Turkey’s most iconic psychiatrist dies

  5. President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15

    President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15
Recommended
Court arrest new suspects in relation with casino-owner’s assassination

Court arrest new suspects in relation with casino-owner’s assassination
Prosecutor seeks 11 years in jail for journalist Kabaş

Prosecutor seeks 11 years in jail for journalist Kabaş
Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’
President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15

President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15
Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

Historical Turkish banknote up for sale
WORLD Macron, not candidate but already campaigning for reelection

Macron, not candidate but already campaigning for reelection

He has a full campaign team that’s fanning out around France, meeting with voters. He makes speeches about his plans for the country in the upcoming years. The problem? Emmanuel Macron hasn’t officially declared that he’s a candidate for April’s presidential election yet.
ECONOMY Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

Turkey's Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati revealed Turkey's new economic package on Feb. 12.
SPORTS Questions swirl as Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate

Questions swirl as Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate

Questions grew on Feb. 12 over why it took six weeks for Kamila Valieva’s failed drug test to come to light, as the 15-year-old Russian figure skater fights to stay at the Beijing Olympics.