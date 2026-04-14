Turkish fishermen wrap up season with strong yields

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is preparing to enter its annual fishing off-season on April 15, with fishermen in the Aegean and Marmara seas wrapping up operations with strong final yields despite having faced weather-related disruptions earlier in the year.

The season, which traditionally begins on Sept. 1, initially delivered strong yields for the Aegean fishermen — particularly in sardines.

However, harsh weather in January and February kept many boats ashore, significantly reducing fishing activity during those months.

As conditions improved toward the end of February, fishermen returned to the sea, with catches, especially anchovy, picking up momentum.

Favorable weather in March further boosted activity, resulting in a short but highly productive period for both sardines and anchovies ahead of the April 15 fishing ban.

Türkiye enforces an annual fishing ban between April 15 and Sept. 1 to protect fish stocks and support sustainability during spawning season.

Şahin Çakan, head of a fishermen association in the western province of İzmir, said the overall season had been satisfying despite intermittent challenges.

“Since September, we’ve seen remarkable abundance in sardines and anchovies. Although weather conditions were at times very harsh, the overall yield remained high. We’re closing the season with a strong catch,” he said.

Çakan also noted a rise in sea temperatures in the Aegean, which he said may be contributing to a decline in larger, high-value fish species.

Fisherman Deniz Olataş echoed these sentiments, highlighting strong sardine catches in early autumn that continued through November and December.

“March was especially productive for anchovies. Consumers benefited from both abundance and affordability. In fact, sardine supply was so high that some of it was even used as feed in fish farms,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the Marmara Sea near Istanbul, fishermen are also experiencing a late-season boom.

Local fishermen in areas such as Yenikapı report returning with large quantities of horse mackerel ahead of the ban.

They are encouraging consumers to take advantage of what they describe as the “last opportunity” to enjoy fresh fish before the off-season begins.

Prices remain relatively affordable, with smaller fish currently selling for between 125 and 200 Turkish liras ($2.80 and $4.40) per kilogram.

After April 15, industrial fishing will be suspended until Sept. 1, although small-scale coastal fishing will continue during the nationwide ban period.