Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action

Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action

ANKARA
Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza, saying the country is targeting innocent civilians in defiance of the ceasefire.

“Murderer Israel continues to target innocents in Palestinian lands, flouting the ceasefire,” she said on X.

“The Palestinian people have been resisting occupation, oppression and injustice for years,” she said. “Yet their cries are ignored in a world drowning in self-interest.”

The criminals are not only those who commit these crimes but also those who remain silent while innocent lives are taken, she added.

Erdoğan called Palestine “a test of humanity’s conscience,” warning: “If we don’t say Stop today, there will be no justice left tomorrow.”

At least 404 Palestinians were killed and 562 injured in Tuesday’s airstrikes, breaking a ceasefire that had lasted for nearly two months.

Yet even during the ceasefire, authorities in Gaza have reported almost daily violations by the Israeli army.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 48,500 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children, and left most of Gaza in ruins.

Last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
LATEST NEWS

  1. M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

    M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

  2. Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

    Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

  3. Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

    Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

  4. Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister

    Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister

  5. US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline

    US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline
Recommended
Parliament commission takes Googles algorithm change to agenda

Parliament commission takes Google's algorithm change to agenda
37 detained over provocative social media posts on İmamoğlu’s detention

37 detained over provocative social media posts on İmamoğlu’s detention
1,600-year-old building in Istanbul unites four historic eras

1,600-year-old building in Istanbul unites four historic eras
Türkiye’s tropical fruit farming expansion fuels exports

Türkiye’s tropical fruit farming expansion fuels exports
Rise in pneumonia cases as vaccination rates decline, expert warns

Rise in pneumonia cases as vaccination rates decline, expert warns
World Bank extends additional funding for Türkiye’s quake recovery efforts

World Bank extends additional funding for Türkiye’s quake recovery efforts
Türkiye unprepared for rapidly aging population: Experts

Türkiye unprepared for rapidly aging population: Experts
WORLD M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels entered the strategic town of Walikale in eastern Congo on Thursday, according to residents and civil society leaders, a day after the Congolese and Rwandan presidents called for an immediate ceasefire.
ECONOMY Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

The Central Bank has announced that it will start conducting Turkish Lira-settled foreign exchange forward-selling transactions.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿