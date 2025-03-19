Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action

ANKARA

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza, saying the country is targeting innocent civilians in defiance of the ceasefire.

“Murderer Israel continues to target innocents in Palestinian lands, flouting the ceasefire,” she said on X.

“The Palestinian people have been resisting occupation, oppression and injustice for years,” she said. “Yet their cries are ignored in a world drowning in self-interest.”

The criminals are not only those who commit these crimes but also those who remain silent while innocent lives are taken, she added.

Erdoğan called Palestine “a test of humanity’s conscience,” warning: “If we don’t say Stop today, there will be no justice left tomorrow.”

At least 404 Palestinians were killed and 562 injured in Tuesday’s airstrikes, breaking a ceasefire that had lasted for nearly two months.

Yet even during the ceasefire, authorities in Gaza have reported almost daily violations by the Israeli army.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 48,500 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children, and left most of Gaza in ruins.

Last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.