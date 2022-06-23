Turkish firms showcase projects at Doha fair

DOHA

Turkish developers this week showcased their real estate project at the Cityscape Qatar in Doha, just months ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 that will be held in this country.

The 10th edition of Cityscape Qatar, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, took place between June 20-22 with more than 60 exhibitors from seven countries at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

“We view the fair as an important platform for Turkish companies to promote their projects which particularly target high-income groups,” said Şekib Avdagiç, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO).

Türkiye made a national attendance for the first time with 14 companies and three other Turkish firms individually took part in the fair, Avdagiç added.

The World Cup to be held between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18 will give a boost to Qatar’s economy, he said, adding, “We are working to help our companies take advantage of the opportunities which will arise and increase the contribution of the real estate sector to our exports.”

Avdagiç noted that Turkish construction companies have undertaken $19.1 billion worth of projects in Qatar over the past 50 years, making this country the ninth-largest foreign market for Turkish developers.

He recalled that Turkish firms assumed more than 11,200 projects worth $457 billion in 131 countries in the past five decades.

“Trade relations and economic ties between Türkiye and Qatar have been growing over the years. In the first four months of 2022, exports to Qatar amounted to $414 million, while imports stood at $222 million. Bilateral trade volume this year may exceed last year’s $1.7 billion. Trade between the two countries tends to increase despite the global crisis and COVID-19,” Avdagiç said.