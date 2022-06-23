Turkish firms showcase projects at Doha fair

  • June 23 2022 07:00:00

Turkish firms showcase projects at Doha fair

DOHA
Turkish firms showcase projects at Doha fair

Turkish developers this week showcased their real estate project at the Cityscape Qatar in Doha, just months ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 that will be held in this country.

The 10th edition of Cityscape Qatar, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, took place between June 20-22 with more than 60 exhibitors from seven countries at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

“We view the fair as an important platform for Turkish companies to promote their projects which particularly target high-income groups,” said Şekib Avdagiç, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO).

Türkiye made a national attendance for the first time with 14 companies and three other Turkish firms individually took part in the fair, Avdagiç added.

The World Cup to be held between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18 will give a boost to Qatar’s economy, he said, adding, “We are working to help our companies take advantage of the opportunities which will arise and increase the contribution of the real estate sector to our exports.”

Avdagiç noted that Turkish construction companies have undertaken $19.1 billion worth of projects in Qatar over the past 50 years, making this country the ninth-largest foreign market for Turkish developers.

He recalled that Turkish firms assumed more than 11,200 projects worth $457 billion in 131 countries in the past five decades.

“Trade relations and economic ties between Türkiye and Qatar have been growing over the years. In the first four months of 2022, exports to Qatar amounted to $414 million, while imports stood at $222 million. Bilateral trade volume this year may exceed last year’s $1.7 billion. Trade between the two countries tends to increase despite the global crisis and COVID-19,” Avdagiç said.

TURKEY İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93

İsmailağa jamia leader Ustaosmanoğlu dead at 93
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

    Famous actor de Niro to visit Istanbul for restaurant check

  2. Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

    Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

  3. Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

    Legal base formed for glamping in Türkiye

  4. Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

    Türkiye accelerates efforts against wildfires on 2nd day

  5. Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM

    Türkiye continues efforts for export of Ukrainian grain: Turkish FM
Recommended
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe
Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case

Facebook agrees to safeguards in ad discrimination case
Over 1,000 cruise ships to visit Turkish ports this year

Over 1,000 cruise ships to visit Turkish ports this year
Consumer confidence declines in June

Consumer confidence declines in June
Countires reverting to coal

Countires reverting to coal
WORLD Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

As the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, Danish company Bavarian Nordic has seen its order book fill up as the usually rare disease spreads around the world.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected move, the Central Bank decided to keep its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 14 percent on June 23. 
SPORTS 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Swim Event to be held at weekend

Some 350 athletes from 16 countries will strike out in the 16th Kastellorizo-Kaş Open Water Swim Event, also known as “one race in two countries.”