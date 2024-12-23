Turkish firms lean toward digital New Year corporate presents

Turkish firms lean toward digital New Year corporate presents

Gamze Bal – ISTANBUL
Turkish firms lean toward digital New Year corporate presents

Companies in Türkiye are increasingly giving their New Year corporate presents in the form of digital gift cards due to the notable expansion of the market in the last 12 months, a sector representative has pointed out.

 

In Türkiye, the promotional market's yearly volume increased from 20 billion Turkish Liras in 2019 to around 100 billion liras this year. The digital gift card market within this sector is becoming more competitive and expanding daily as it lessens the financial strain on businesses, according to Mehmet Yücetürk, the head of the PROMOTÜRK Association, a preeminent umbrella organization within the sector.

 

Yücetürk clarified that the digital gift card market has expanded by more than 230 percent in the recent year and soared to 500 million liras this year.

 

“Businesses have started moving in this direction in an effort to make their staff and target consumers feel valued and reach them via various platforms,” Yücetürk explained, regarding the underlying reasons for the rise in demand.

 

According to their collective analysis, the primary objective of the digital gift cards is to both personalize the gift and enable the individuals to spend in line with their own needs, Yücetürk noted.

 

Furthermore, other industry executives state that digital gift cards easing the operational burden of companies also contribute to the sharp rise in demand and intense rivalry.

 

This is closely associated with digital gift cards reducing the time-consuming and expensive processes involved in choosing, packing and delivering physical presents. Thus, by delivering gift cards straight to the phones or emails of the employees, businesses acquire the chance to save time and cut expenses.

 

The primary benefit of digital gift cards for employees, on the other hand, is that they appeal to personal preferences.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

    Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

  2. Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

    Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

  3. Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

    Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

  4. Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

    Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

  5. Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

    Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Recommended
Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Syrians’ returns from Türkiye surge sevenfold: Minister

Syrians’ returns from Türkiye surge sevenfold: Minister
Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria

Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria
Explosive factory blast kills 11 in Balıkesir

Explosive factory blast kills 11 in Balıkesir
Cargo ship keels over at Istanbul port

Cargo ship keels over at Istanbul port
Turkish language body picks ‘crowded loneliness’ as word of year

Turkish language body picks ‘crowded loneliness’ as word of year
Young skiers turn to simulators training as snowfall delays hit Bursa

Young skiers turn to simulators training as snowfall delays hit Bursa
WORLD Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria's new authorities announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration into the regular defence forces.
ECONOMY Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Analysts at Goldman Sachs think the Turkish Central Bank will remain on hold at 50 percent on Dec. 26 against the consensus expectation of a small rate cut.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿