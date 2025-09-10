Turkish firms complete $3.5 bln in projects in Pakistan: Defense minister

ISLAMABAD

Turkish contractors have wrapped up 72 major projects in Pakistan valued at $3.5 billion, focusing on transportation, housing, and energy, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 16th Türkiye-Pakistan Joint Trade Commission session in Islamabad, Güler highlighted a 35 percent rise in bilateral trade to over $1.4 billion last year.

"Both sides need to push harder for higher levels, aiming to boost trade and investments sustainably and balanced to hit the $5 billion target set by our leaders soon," he urged.

Güler recalled key decisions from the recent High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in Pakistan, covering trade, water resources, agriculture, energy, culture, family and social services, science, banking, education, defense, and health.

He noted the 2023 Trade in Goods Agreement has accelerated commerce and expressed hopes to expand it to services, investments, and e-commerce.

Beyond trade, Güler stressed that Türkiye and Pakistan stand together on global issues, with defense cooperation as a core strength.

The JEC Protocol will guide enhanced ties in SMEs, education, and health care, he added, pleased with the meeting's concrete outcomes.

Later, Güler met Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Islamabad, according to Türkiye's National Defense Ministry.

Güler was also received by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and discussed bilateral matters with Sharif and other officials.

He earlier conferred with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.