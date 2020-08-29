Turkish firm to roll out electric excavator in 2022

  • August 29 2020 09:00:00

Turkish firm to roll out electric excavator in 2022

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish firm to roll out electric excavator in 2022

Turkish construction machinery producer Hidromek announced on Aug. 28 that it would have its electric wheeled excavator ready for buyers within one to one and a half years.

The seven-ton Hicon 7W is the first in the world to run entirely on electricity and have rubber tires, Mustafa Bozkurt, Hidromek's chairman, told Anadolu Agency.

The Hicon 7W was unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this month.

The vehicle can be used for eight hours after one and a half hours of fast-charging, Bozkurt said.

He also noted that some 85-90% of its parts would be produced via indigenous sources, including its batteries.

The production plant's building is planned for completion at the end of 2021 and the excavator will be offered for purchase in the first quarter of 2022.

Bozkurt stressed that the Hicon 7W attracted much attention from Turkey and the world, with Hidromek winning the 2020 German Design Award and 2020 IF Product Design Award for the vehicle.

Hidromek, which makes some $150 million of exports annually, is active in 100 countries on six continents.

The firm has five factories in Turkey and previously purchased the Japanese Mitsubishi's grader department in Thailand.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

    Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

  2. Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

    Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line'

    Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line'

  5. Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book

    Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book
Recommended
Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July

Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July
Turkey to become battery production hub: Minister

Turkey to become battery production hub: Minister
Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Turkeys economic confidence rises 4.4 pct in August

Turkey's economic confidence rises 4.4 pct in August

Participation banks’ net profit up 32 pct in H1

Participation banks’ net profit up 32 pct in H1
Gov’t hands 1,200 investment incentive certificates in July

Gov’t hands 1,200 investment incentive certificates in July
WORLD Libyan interior minister suspended after gunmen fire on protesters

Libyan interior minister suspended after gunmen fire on protesters

Libya's U.N.-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on Aug. 28 said the interior minister had been suspended after militia gunmen fired on peaceful protesters last week.    
ECONOMY Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July

Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July

Official reserve assets of the Turkish Central Bank reached $90.3 billion as of end-July, rising 4.5% month-on-month, according to data from the bank on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sign Ecuadorian forward Valencia

Fenerbahçe sign Ecuadorian forward Valencia

Turkish football club Fernerbahçe signed Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia to a three-year-deal on Aug. .28.