Venezuela frees more political prisoners under amnesty law

Venezuela frees more political prisoners under amnesty law

CARACAS
Venezuela frees more political prisoners under amnesty law

Venezuela released 17 political prisoners on March 7 from a jail in the capital, Caracas, an AFP journalist saw, as a new law granted amnesty for crimes historically used to lock up dissidents.

The landmark law, which was adopted last month, is one of the most significant reforms championed by Delcy Rodriguez, who succeeded autocratic leader Nicolas Maduro after his January 3 capture by U.S. forces.

The NGO Foro Penal says more than 621 political prisoners have been released since Maduro's ouster, but that around 500 remain behind bars.

Family members have been clamoring for their release for weeks, including a group of women in Caracas who staged a nearly weeklong hunger strike.

Outside the capital's national police facility known as Zone 7, family members had chained themselves to prison gates, while some had spent weeks sleeping in tents.

"Get dressed; everyone's leaving," a guard told the freed detainees, according to Omar Torres, a political activist who spoke to reporters as he walked free.

Venezuela's government claims that more than 7,000 people have been granted full freedom, including prisoners in jail and those on parole.

But unlike prisoners from other jails who had their cases dismissed, Zone 7 detainees must appear in court to reinstate their full freedom.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

    China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

  2. Trump’s ‘roaring’ economy meets a rough start to 2026

    Trump’s ‘roaring’ economy meets a rough start to 2026

  3. Bahrain's state oil company declares force majeure on its shipments

    Bahrain's state oil company declares force majeure on its shipments

  4. HRW accuses Israel of 'unlawfully' using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

    HRW accuses Israel of 'unlawfully' using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

  5. US military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific

    US military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific
Recommended
HRW accuses Israel of unlawfully using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

HRW accuses Israel of 'unlawfully' using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks
US military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific

US military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in the Eastern Pacific
Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks

Dozens wounded in Bahrain as Gulf suffers missile, drone attacks
Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father as supreme leader

Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father as supreme leader
Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks

Kuwait airport, Bahrain desalination unit struck as Iran presses Gulf attacks
Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean

Macron to visit Greek Cyprus as France deploys warships to Mediterranean
Israel military says struck Iran Guards space force HQ

Israel military says struck Iran Guards 'space force' HQ
WORLD HRW accuses Israel of unlawfully using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

HRW accuses Israel of 'unlawfully' using white phosphorus in new Lebanon attacks

Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of "unlawfully" using white phosphorus over residential parts of a southern Lebanese town last week.
ECONOMY China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

China's consumer prices rose last month at the quickest pace in three years, official data showed on March 9, as authorities aimed to boost spending during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿