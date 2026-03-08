Venezuela frees more political prisoners under amnesty law

CARACAS

Venezuela released 17 political prisoners on March 7 from a jail in the capital, Caracas, an AFP journalist saw, as a new law granted amnesty for crimes historically used to lock up dissidents.

The landmark law, which was adopted last month, is one of the most significant reforms championed by Delcy Rodriguez, who succeeded autocratic leader Nicolas Maduro after his January 3 capture by U.S. forces.

The NGO Foro Penal says more than 621 political prisoners have been released since Maduro's ouster, but that around 500 remain behind bars.

Family members have been clamoring for their release for weeks, including a group of women in Caracas who staged a nearly weeklong hunger strike.

Outside the capital's national police facility known as Zone 7, family members had chained themselves to prison gates, while some had spent weeks sleeping in tents.

"Get dressed; everyone's leaving," a guard told the freed detainees, according to Omar Torres, a political activist who spoke to reporters as he walked free.

Venezuela's government claims that more than 7,000 people have been granted full freedom, including prisoners in jail and those on parole.

But unlike prisoners from other jails who had their cases dismissed, Zone 7 detainees must appear in court to reinstate their full freedom.