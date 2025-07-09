Turkish firm showcases world’s 1st low-altitude multipurpose drone at IDEF 2025

ISTANBUL

Turkish firm Solid Aero unveiled the Talay unmanned aerial vehicle, which was introduced as the world’s first low-altitude multipurpose UAV last year, on the global stage with a production-ready model at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul.

The Talay UAV was introduced at SAHA Expo last year. The craft will enter mass production once its maritime test missions are completed.

The aircraft proved itself with its free flight capacity at a 100-meter altitude using the “Wing-in-Ground” principle.

Solid Aero will soon begin the testing and the production of the craft in collaboration with Istanbul-based Yonca Shipyard.

The Talay UAV was developed to be used for low-altitude operations over sea as an effective and high-performance platform for defense, attack, and deterrence missions.

The UAV was optimized for maritime and coastal missions, using the Wing-in-Ground technology to glide just a few meters above the sea surface to remain undetected.

The craft can carry up to 30 kilograms and can be quickly deployed due to its foldable wings. With a maximum speed of 200 kilometers (124 miles) per hour, it offers a flight time of around three hours and an operational range of 200 kilometers.

The Talay UAV can be adapted to various mission types, such as patrol, reconnaissance, attack, and cargo transport, with a capacity to fly as low as under Sea State 3, or up to 1.25 meters above sea level, either via autonomous means or being controlled by an operator.

The craft emits a low signature profile and it can be equipped with optional munitions. The UAV has a low radar cross-section and stealth-focused design with its lightweight body and it can perform precise missions with advanced data links and preloaded coordinates.

It features a next-generation flight control unit with model-based and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software.

After maritime tests, the mass production will begin in October 2026, and the first deliveries will be made at the end of January 2027.