Turkish film wins in Venice

  • September 15 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish director Murat Çeri’s debut filmBir Düş Gördüm” (In My Dream) won the Best Director award, known as the Agrippa Award, at the 4th First Hermenitic International Film Festival held in Venice. The film has also won many awards in many international festivals.

The film, inspired by Çeri’s childhood memories, is about the eight-year-old Tarık, who suffers a car accident with his father, who dies, and with his mother, who is in a coma in the hospital.

Tarık suffers from memory loss. With no other relatives in the city, he is sent to a village to live with his grandparents. The boy doesn’t remember anything but dreams constantly and connects himself with an animal that lost its mother in a car accident in the village. One day, a donkey hit by a car is found dead near his house. The donkey also has a newborn colt. Tarık tries to keep him alive by establishing a connection between this colt and his own situation.

The actors in the film include Harun Reha Pakoğlu, Recep Çavdar, Nevzat Yılmaz, Ferda Işıl, İsmail Hakkı, Fatih Dokgöz, Mustafa Halezeroğlu, İsmail Kavrakoğlu, Emin Yalçın, Yakup Baybarz, Furkan Aydın Çelik and Yusuf Can.

