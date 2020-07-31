Turkish fighter jets in Azerbaijan for joint drill

BAKU
Turkish F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Azerbaijan for joint military exercises, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on July 31.

In a statement, the ministry said the jets will take part in the TurAz Qartali-2020 Joint Exercises, which began on July 29.       

The drill, involving jets and helicopters, will continue in the capital Baku as well as Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir, and Yevlakh until Aug. 10.       

Ground exercises are scheduled to be held in Baku and Nakhchivan on Aug. 1-5 with artillery, armored vehicles, and mortars striking simulated targets.       

“According to the plan, the situation is evaluated, combat missions are specified, reconnaissance of the area is carried out in real conditions,” the Azerbaijani ministry said in an earlier statement.

“After hearing the relevant reports, the tasks for the use of troops participating in the exercises are clarified in accordance with the adopted decision,” it noted.

The exercises come on the heels of clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the northwestern Tovuz border region. At least 11 Azerbaijani soldiers, including a major general and a colonel, were killed in the clashes.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia of “provocation,” with Ankara throwing its weight behind Baku, and warning Yerevan that it would not hesitate to stand against any kind of attack on its eastern neighbor.

