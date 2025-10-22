Turkish Festival in Washington draws thousands with rich cuisine, vibrant culture

WASHINGTON

The annual Turkish Festival in the U.S. capital has become “a cultural bridge connecting people of diverse backgrounds,” Sevtap Schreffler, president of the American Turkish Association of Washington, DC (ATA-DC), said Tuesday.

Thousands gathered Sunday at the event on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol to celebrate Türkiye’s vibrant culture.

The festival, organized each year by ATA-DC, is considered the largest Turkish cultural event in the region, featuring folk dance performances, Turkish folk music concerts and artists from several Turkic republics.

Yet the highlight of the day was unmistakably the food. From kebabs, borek and gozleme to baklava and Turkish coffee, the culinary offerings captivated visitors who lined up at food stalls throughout the day.

“This year, our food section was one of the biggest attractions,” Schreffler told Anadolu. “It turned into one of the largest open-air food courts in the country, offering regional Turkish dishes for every palate.”

“The festival's goal is to promote Turkish culture and art while fostering cross-cultural understanding,” she said. “Visitors from all races and religions come together here, sharing the same joy and enthusiasm.”

The event, held as part of Washington’s “Turkish Heritage Month,” also featured exhibitions of Ottoman-Turkish handicrafts, including handwoven carpets, traditional garments and ceramics that drew admiration from attendees.

According to the organizers, the annual festival continues to grow each year, serving as a vibrant celebration of Türkiye’s cultural richness in the heart of Washington.