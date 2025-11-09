Turkish ferry denied docking in Sochi, stranded offshore for days

TRABZON

A Turkish passenger ferry has been forced to wait for days off the coast of the Russian resort city of Sochi and to return, as it was denied permission to dock due to security concerns — marking a problematic start to the first voyage from Trabzon in 14 years.

The ferry, carrying around 20 passengers, departed from the Turkish Black Sea city of Trabzon late on Nov. 5 and reached Sochi early on Nov. 6 after a 12-hour journey.

However, the “Seabridge” Ro-Ro vessel, operated by Liderline company, was unable to disembark passengers due to Russian restrictions.

Following a three-day waiting period, the ferry returned to the Turkish city of Trabzon without offloading passengers, according to Sergey Turkmenyan, a representative of SVS Shipping, who spoke to Russian news agency Interfax on Nov. 9.

The vessel is expected to arrive at the Turkish port later that day. The passenger manifest included 18 Russian and 2 Turkish citizens.

Initially held approximately four miles offshore for several days, the ferry was allowed into the port area on Nov. 7.

Just as the crew and passengers thought the crisis had been resolved, a new obstacle emerged: The vessel, although permitted to enter the port, was not allowed to dock.

Russian special security divers subsequently conducted an underwater inspection, a process that extended over eight hours.

Venyamin Kodratyev, governor of Krasnodar region, to which Sochi belongs, expressed concerns over opening the port to passenger services from foreign countries.

Sources indicated that the Russian side rejected the ferry due to incomplete coordination with federal authorities. Additionally, Sochi Port was closed for drills until noon on the day of arrival.

Similar difficulties were reported during a test voyage conducted in October, according to Russian media.

Although the route has officially been inaugurated, Sochi authorities remain skeptical about its suitability.

Meanwhile, the 18 Russian citizens on board — whose visas or residence permits have expired — are left uncertain about their legal status.

Türkiye will need to grant an entry exemption for these individuals, allowing them to remain in the country despite the expiration of their authorized stay as tourists or residents.