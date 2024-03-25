Turkish factory produces items for Paris Olympics

DENİZLİ

As part of a factory in the western province of Denizli that is producing a special collection for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, apparel produced by nearly 2,500 women workers will reach sports enthusiasts.

Trendyol, a Turkish e-commerce company, has become the first Turkish partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. As part of this collaboration, an Olympic-specific collection consisting of T-shirts, polo shirts, shorts, dresses, sweatshirts, baseball caps, turtlenecks, beach towels and tote bags will be produced in Türkiye. The products will be sold in Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Deniz Baltalı, the vice chairman of Deniz Tekstil, said, "80 percent of our colleagues working here are women. Our successful production for sports clubs and organizations opened the door to the Olympics for us."

"The women here do a great job. When Trendyol wanted to realize this production with us, we acted quickly. There are so many details and international standards in such orders. Our previous investments in sustainability had prepared us for today. We overcame them all and delivered 35,000 products in February," she said.

Baltalı emphasized that their investments in sustainability also helped them produce for the Olympics.

Deniz Tekstil also produces for Europe's leading sports clubs. The company has produced products worn by Paris Saint-Germain stars such as Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Explaining that they export 7 million euros a month, Baltalı said, "We have been working only for exports for years. However, in the current environment, our competitiveness in exports has decreased. We started working in the domestic market as well."

"The Far Eastern markets offer a price of $2 for the product we produce for $4. Therefore, we cannot negotiate as much as before. We are obliged to accept the prices offered to us." she concluded.