Turkish experts demine Libya

  • June 12 2020 09:07:30

TRIPOLI- Anadolu Agency
Demining experts from the Turkish Armed Forces on June 11 started clearing civilian areas in Libya.

The move comes upon the request of the Libyan government to ensure the safe return of civilians to their homes located in areas liberated from warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia.

Turkish demining experts and Turkish Special Forces have started work to ensure security and a return to normalcy in such areas.

The Libyan government has said that 27 people were killed and 40 injured as a result of landmine explosions.

The Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital, and recently repelled the 14-month assault. It also regained strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and the city of Tarhuna.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the U.N.

