Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation

  • September 06 2021 14:39:01

Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation

ANKARA
Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation

The Taliban on Sept. 6 said their officials held discussions on the situation in Afghanistan with Turkey’s ambassador to the country.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said on Twitter that Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, head of Taliban’s Political Office Department for Turkey and Russia, met with Turkish Ambassador Cihad Erginay in Kabul on Sunday.

“He was accompanied by Malavi Hamidullah, Taliban’s acting Minister of Aviation,” Shaheen said.

“Both delegations discussed the current Afghan situation, issues related to the Kabul airport, bilateral relations and mutual cooperation,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Zabiullah Mujahid, another Taliban spokesman, told a news conference in Kabul that Turkey and Qatar “were working hard” to fully reopen the Kabul international airport.

Last week, a Taliban leader and Ariana Afghan Airlines officials told Anadolu Agency that the departing U.S. troops had damaged civilian aircraft and the airport’s terminals and radar system.

envoy, meeting,

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August
MOST POPULAR

  1. British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

    British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

  2. Schools reopen in Turkey amid coronavirus measures

    Schools reopen in Turkey amid coronavirus measures

  3. Book penned by President Erdoğan hits shelves

    Book penned by President Erdoğan hits shelves

  4. Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus

    Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus

  5. Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley

    Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley
Recommended
Ankara condemns coup attempt in Guinea

Ankara condemns 'coup attempt' in Guinea
Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace

Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace
Ankara voices concern over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure
US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken

US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken
Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations

Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations
Over 1,400 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: Official

Over 1,400 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: Official
WORLD Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

A son of Libya's ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi has been released from prison in the capital Tripoli, security sources said on Sept. 5.

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 83.7 percent in August compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

SPORTS Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings won the MXGP of Turkey in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship on Sept. 5. 