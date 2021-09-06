Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation

ANKARA

The Taliban on Sept. 6 said their officials held discussions on the situation in Afghanistan with Turkey’s ambassador to the country.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said on Twitter that Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, head of Taliban’s Political Office Department for Turkey and Russia, met with Turkish Ambassador Cihad Erginay in Kabul on Sunday.

“He was accompanied by Malavi Hamidullah, Taliban’s acting Minister of Aviation,” Shaheen said.

“Both delegations discussed the current Afghan situation, issues related to the Kabul airport, bilateral relations and mutual cooperation,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Zabiullah Mujahid, another Taliban spokesman, told a news conference in Kabul that Turkey and Qatar “were working hard” to fully reopen the Kabul international airport.

Last week, a Taliban leader and Ariana Afghan Airlines officials told Anadolu Agency that the departing U.S. troops had damaged civilian aircraft and the airport’s terminals and radar system.