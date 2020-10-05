Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

LEFKOŞA

Turkey’s Lefkoşa Embassy in Turkish Cyprus denied Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı’s claims that Turkey intervened in the presidential elections to be held on Oct. 11.

“The claims made are reflections of the adoption of creating an opposition with Turkey as an electoral strategy,” it said in a written statement.

The statement also condemned the understanding that every Turkish citizen who came to Turkish Cyprus to fight the pandemic as an election intervention team.

On a television program, Akıncı stated that Turkey clearly intervened in the elections and said that the Turkish Embassy had turned into election headquarters.

“Never before has there been such an open party in an election,” Akıncı said.

Akıncı claimed that some lawmakers from Turkey had called on people not to vote for Akıncı a few days ago in the village of Boğaziçi, in the east of the island.

Noting that he received insults and death threats during his election campaign, Akıncı emphasized that no action was taken against the owners of these insults and threats.

Apart from Akıncı, 10 candidates will compete in the presidential elections.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar from the National Unity Party (UBP), Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay, main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) leader Tufan Erhürman, former minister Serdar Denktaş and Rebirth Party (YDP) leader Erhan Arıklı are expected to be among the top six candidates predicted to receive the most votes.