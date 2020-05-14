Turkish economy to rebound 6% in 2021: EBRD

  • May 14 2020 10:11:42

Turkish economy to rebound 6% in 2021: EBRD

ANKARA
Turkish economy to rebound 6% in 2021: EBRD

The Turkish economy, expected to shrink in 2021 like many other countries due to the coronavirus, will bounce back 6% in 2021, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on May 13. 

"Turkey is likely to see a contraction of 3.5% in 2020 because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic," the bank stressed in a press release.

While weaker tourism revenues and export demand are among the main problems, lower oil prices by providing dependence on imported energy and decreasing inflation may relieve the country's economy, it said.

It added: “With the non-performing loan ratio standing at a 10-year high of 5.3%, the weakness of the lira and contractions in tourism, retail and export sectors are likely to put further stress on the already strained asset quality of banks, particularly in light of the large foreign-exchange-denominated debt overhang in the corporate sector."

Countries in the bank's region are expected to contract 3.5% this year on average and rebound 4.8% next year, it also noted.

Beata Javorcik, a chief economist in the bank, said: "This is not the time to engage in economic nationalism and protectionism, but a time to shape a better future through an international commitment to free trade, climate change mitigation and economic cooperation."  Turkey's economy expanded by 2.6% in 2018 and 0.9% in 2019.

Asked if Turkey could benefit from low oil prices, Roger Kelly, the bank’s lead regional economist covering Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria, told Anadolu Agency: “This is certainly the case for Turkey. It is one of the number
of countries that benefit from when oil prices fall.

One of the perpetual concerns we have for the size of Turkey’s current account deficit. One of the key contributors to this deficit is energy imports.”

He added: “The cost of energy is going down. We expect a $10 oil price drop to trim around $3.5-4 billion [from the current accounts deficit]. On top of the current account impact, there is a disinflationary impact, a $10 drop in oil prices would translate just under 1 percentage point inflation. This would also provide some sort of support for Turkey.”

He also said global supply disruptions might change the manufacturing landscape in the future, bringing supply chains closer to home.

“Interruptions we have seen in global supply chains, driven because of the response of the pandemic, certainly have given a lot of producers around the world some thoughts,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Transmission rate below 1 in Turkey, but measures should continue: Experts

    Transmission rate below 1 in Turkey, but measures should continue: Experts

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,952 as recoveries exceed 101,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,952 as recoveries exceed 101,000

  5. Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

    Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'
Recommended
Total turnover up 5.2% in March in Turkish economy

Total turnover up 5.2% in March in Turkish economy
Industrial output goes down 2% in March

Industrial output goes down 2% in March

Ankaras coronavirus relief package hits $35 bln: Minister

Ankara's coronavirus relief package hits $35 bln: Minister
Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus
Turkey exports COVID-19 test kits to over 50 countries

Turkey exports COVID-19 test kits to over 50 countries
Current account sees $4.9 bln deficit in March

Current account sees $4.9 bln deficit in March
WORLD UK PM criticised from all sides as England reopens

UK PM criticised from all sides as England reopens

While the rest of the U.K. remained at home, England underwent its first day on May 13 of some businesses reopening amid mounting opposition criticism of the government’s easing of the lockdown.

ECONOMY Total turnover up 5.2% in March in Turkish economy

Total turnover up 5.2% in March in Turkish economy

The Turkish economy posted an annual rise in total turnover in March, the country's statistical authority announced on May 14. 
SPORTS Some 11 at Turkish football club test positive for COVID-19

Some 11 at Turkish football club test positive for COVID-19

A Turkish lower division football club announced late on May 13 that some of its personnel have contracted the novel coronavirus.