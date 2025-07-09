Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

LONDON
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with investors during a two-day visit to London, where he presented Türkiye’s economic outlook and structural reform agenda.

In high-level meetings held with strong participation, Şimşek emphasized that the government’s economic program has proven resilient in the face of recent global shocks, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

“The disinflation trend continues, and inflation is expected to remain within the Central Bank’s forecast range by year-end,” he said.

He also noted that Türkiye’s current account deficit has narrowed to sustainable levels, while the external debt-to-GDP ratio and gross external financing needs have declined.

Şimşek underlined that fiscal discipline remains intact despite revenue performance potentially falling slightly below the targets set in the medium-term program. “The disinflation process is ongoing,” he added.

The minister highlighted the resilience of the real sector, stating that sectoral developments are being closely monitored.

As part of Türkiye’s structural transformation, the government will continue to implement active industrial policies and support the green and digital transitions.

Addressing macro-financial stability, Şimşek said that economic vulnerabilities have diminished and that stability has strengthened.

He noted that the exit from FX-protected deposit schemes is largely complete and that foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly since early May, restoring reserve adequacy.

“The volatility of the Turkish lira has also declined markedly,” he added.

