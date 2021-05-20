Turkish economic growth 'to exceed expectations in 2021'

  • May 20 2021 15:28:32

Turkish economic growth 'to exceed expectations in 2021'

KOCAELİ
Turkish economic growth to exceed expectations in 2021

Turkey is looking at 2021 as the year when the world will win the fight against the pandemic and the nation's economy will make unprecedented growth, the country's industry minister said.

In 2020, global production and trade saw one of the largest drops during the last century, said Mustafa Varank, speaking at the opening ceremony of an aluminum plant in Turkey's industrial province of Kocaeli.

The global economy and trade narrowed by 3.3% and 8.5%, respectively, he added.

Touching on Turkey's performance in 2020, he said despite the turbulent times, the country posted a GDP growth of 1.8%.

The demand for investment did not go down during the pandemic period, and in fact, increased, the minister said.

Last June, industrial production reached pre-pandemic levels in Turkey, Varank said.

He added that the country's exports in the second half of 2020, matched the same period in 2019.

He said the industrial sector generated 392,000 additional employment during the pandemic.

In 2021, industrial production also posted a significant increase of 12.3% in the first quarter, he said.

TURKEY Turkey, Greece to hold talks next week: Turkish defense minister

Turkey, Greece to hold talks next week: Turkish defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks to convince European countries for tourism: Erdoğan

  2. Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

    Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

  3. Birth rate declining in Turkey: Report

    Birth rate declining in Turkey: Report

  4. Turkey decisive in continuing efforts to join EU despite parliament report

    Turkey decisive in continuing efforts to join EU despite parliament report

  5. Turkey to become producer of critical technologies: Minister

    Turkey to become producer of critical technologies: Minister
Recommended
Turkeys assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter

Turkey's assets abroad total $250.2 bln in first quarter
Turkey to become producer of critical technologies: Minister

Turkey to become producer of critical technologies: Minister
Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company
Thodex founder becomes sole suspect at large

Thodex founder becomes sole suspect at large
Turkish, Swedish export agencies ink reassurance deal

Turkish, Swedish export agencies ink reassurance deal
ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle
WORLD UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant

UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on May 19 that COVID-19 vaccines are proving effective against a variant that has spread like wildfire in India and denied the government was being lax on travel from hotspots.
ECONOMY Turkish economic growth to exceed expectations in 2021

Turkish economic growth 'to exceed expectations in 2021'

Turkey is looking at 2021 as the year when the world will win the fight against the pandemic and the nation's economy will make unprecedented growth, the country's industry minister said.
SPORTS Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

The 2021 Turkish Süper Lig football champions, Beşiktaş, received the championship cup on May 19 in a ceremony as fans of the Istanbul club rejoiced.