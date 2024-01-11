Turkish dog breed struggles to grow into winter coat

SIVAS

Seasonal shift has prevented Kangal dogs, a traditional working breed from the central Anatolian province Sivas, from growing into their winter coats.

Due to climate change and relatively warm weather, Kangal dogs are still in their summer coats. Although it is the middle of January, snowfall has not yet been seen at the desired level throughout in Sivas.

Orhan Yalçınkaya, President of Sivas Natural Breed Kangal Dog Lovers and Protectors Association, stated that Kangal dogs can adapt to the environment and climate and said, "In summer, they have shorter hair structure. In winter, these hairs grow longer and thicker with the decrease in temperatures."

Kangal dogs have a fairly short double coat. In cold weather, their coat is very dense and uniform in length. Much of the undercoat is shed in warm weather, leaving a short, flatter outer coat.

The Turkish breed, which are known for their resistance to cold weather up to minus 40 degrees Celsius, are expected to complete transition into their winter coats by November under normal circumstances.

"The seasonal shift prevented their hair from thickening. Although it is winter, their fur has not thickened yet. I believe that as the weather gets colder, they will lengthen their fur and grow into their winter coats. However, as a result of a sudden shift to colder weather, Kangal dogs will have a hard time for the next 15 days," Yalçınkaya said.