Turkish doctors use extreme cold to improve lung disease diagnosis

ANTALYA

Akdeniz University's Faculty of Medicine has introduced a cutting-edge cryobiopsy technique that replaces surgical lung biopsy in diagnosing diffuse parenchymal lung diseases, commonly known as “lung stiffening.”

The method, performed in Türkiye at only seven centers and in the southwestern province of Antalya solely at AÜ, freezes the targeted lung tissue to between minus 70 and minus 100 degrees Celsius for 5 to 10 seconds before extracting a sample.

Chest diseases specialist Fatih Üzer said the group of diffuse parenchymal lung diseases includes about 200 conditions, some linked to smoking or rheumatic illnesses and others of unknown origin. When imaging, blood tests and respiratory function assessments are insufficient, physicians must obtain tissue.

Traditionally, this required VATS — an open surgical lung operation — but cryobiopsy offers a minimally invasive alternative performed bronchoscopically. Since AÜ carried out its first cryobiopsy in 2024, the technique has been used on 60 patients.

Üzer noted that while surgical biopsies remain safe for stable patients, they carry higher risks for elderly individuals and those needing oxygen. Cryobiopsy, he said, greatly improves patient comfort.

“Sometimes we discharge patients the same day, or keep them one night as a precaution. The procedure minimizes infection and air-leak risks, enabling faster diagnosis and treatment,” he explained.

The technique is reserved for diffuse parenchymal diseases and is not used for asthma, COPD or lung cancer. During the procedure, the catheter tip reaches extreme cold, freezing tissue for several seconds and yields 0.5-1 centimeter samples.

Typically, three to four biopsies are taken per session, with a diagnostic accuracy reaching 85 percent. The procedure, performed under anesthesia, lasts 30-45 minutes.