Turkish doctors turn to combat sports amid rising violence in hospitals

ANTALYA

In the southern city of Antalya, Turkish doctors are trading scrubs for gloves and shin guards — training in Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and mixed martial arts not to fight in rings, but to fight back against the brutal reality of violence inside hospitals and to reclaim some control amid relentless stress.

Physicians say the intense nature of these sports helps them build physical endurance, mental resilience and self-confidence, while also providing an outlet from the pressure of long shifts and frequent night duties.

Violence against healthcare workers has been a persistent problem in Türkiye.

Doctors are often subjected to verbal abuse, threats and, in some cases, physical attacks by patients or their relatives.

To respond to such incidents, Türkiye introduced a nationwide emergency alert system known as “white code."

When activated, this code immediately summons hospital security and law enforcement and initiates legal procedures to protect healthcare staff.

Despite this mechanism, medical professionals say the frequency of incidents continues to take a psychological toll.

According to Hasan Urlu, a Muay Thai coach, many doctors from different specialties have joined combat sports training in recent years.

“With Muay Thai, doctors learn how to protect themselves and release stress at the same time,” Urlu said. “In a sense, they become their own ‘white code.’”

Intensive care physician Gizem Akçın said the frequent use of "white code” alerts motivated her to start training.

“I’ve been practicing for about a year. We learn self-defense and clear our heads,” she said.

Mert Özmen, an internal medicine specialist at a research hospital, recently started Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has already become Türkiye’s national champion and European runner-up in his category.

“I do this sport to bring discipline into my life, clear my mind and constantly improve myself,” Özmen said.

Cardiovascular surgeon Ozan Erdem said he began combat sports together with his children.

“It’s dynamic, makes the body healthier, and can be practiced safely at any age,” he said.