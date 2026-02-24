Türkiye to establish invasive alien species list, monitoring system

Türkiye is set to establish a national invasive alien species list and set up a nationwide monitoring system to prevent the entry and spread of invasive alien species across the country, in accordance with a new regulation prepared by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry published in the Official Gazette.

 

Under the new framework, authorities will regularly update the species list to effectively prevent and manage both intentional and unintentional introductions.

 

A species may be included on the list if scientific and technical evidence confirms that it is non-native to Türkiye and capable of establishing, spreading, or surviving in terrestrial or aquatic environments under current conditions and projected climate change scenarios.

 

Within 36 months of the list’s publication, Türkiye’s nature conservation body will establish the national monitoring system to collect and record data on invasive alien species through surveys, monitoring programs and other methods.

 

Where necessary, eradication and control measures will be applied to prevent further spread.

