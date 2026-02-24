Türkiye emerges as AI powerhouse in its region

Türkiye emerges as AI powerhouse in its region

ISTANBUL
Türkiye emerges as AI powerhouse in its region

Türkiye is carving out a leading role in artificial intelligence across Eastern and Southeastern Europe, standing as the only country in the region to produce AI unicorns — companies valued at over $1 billion.

According to a report prepared by the venture capital fund Yapay Zeka Fabrikası with contributions from Startups.watch and Endeavor Türkiye, the country is home to 1,188 active AI startups, underscoring the scale of its growing ecosystem.

While Türkiye-based startups are expanding steadily, ventures founded abroad by Turkish entrepreneurs are attracting far greater investment.

The report reveals that diaspora-led AI startups secure average funding amounts nearly 24 times higher than those headquartered in Türkiye. In 2025, the median investment for diaspora ventures reached $2.4 million, compared to just $100,000 for domestic startups.

This global presence has already yielded success stories, with diaspora companies such as Periodic Labs and Fal.ai achieving unicorn status within the past year.

The momentum is also reflected in intellectual property activity. The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office has registered 187 trademarks containing the term “artificial intelligence,” with applications accelerating sharply since 2024. This surge highlights both the commercial and technological appetite for AI innovation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ashes of archaeology pioneer scattered over ancient tumulus in Antalya

Ashes of archaeology pioneer scattered over ancient tumulus in Antalya
LATEST NEWS

  1. BAFTA and BBC apologize for racial slur during awards show

    BAFTA and BBC apologize for racial slur during awards show

  2. Andrea Bocelli to perform in Istanbul

    Andrea Bocelli to perform in Istanbul

  3. Istanbul Jazz Festival returns for 33rd edition in June

    Istanbul Jazz Festival returns for 33rd edition in June

  4. Planets to parade across the night sky at the end of February

    Planets to parade across the night sky at the end of February

  5. Ashes of archaeology pioneer scattered over ancient tumulus in Antalya

    Ashes of archaeology pioneer scattered over ancient tumulus in Antalya
Recommended
Iraq, Chevron signs deals to develop oil fields

Iraq, Chevron signs deals to develop oil fields
Food and energy drive household inflation concerns

Food and energy drive household inflation concerns
Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week
China acts against Japanese companies over military ties

China acts against Japanese companies over military ties
Panama wrests control of canal ports from Hong Kong group

Panama wrests control of canal ports from Hong Kong group
Ukraine needs $588 billion to rebuild from Russian invasion

Ukraine needs $588 billion to rebuild from Russian invasion
Antalya braces for tourism boom with Ramadan, Easter holidays

Antalya braces for tourism boom with Ramadan, Easter holidays
WORLD Iran says deal within reach ahead of US talks

Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

Iran's foreign minister declared Tuesday that a deal to avoid a military clash with the United States was within reach, two days before talks between the foes were due to resume in Geneva.

ECONOMY Iraq, Chevron signs deals to develop oil fields

Iraq, Chevron signs deals to develop oil fields

Iraq and the U.S. energy giant Chevron signed deals on Feb. 23 to manage and develop several oil fields, including one previously operated by Russia's Lukoil.
SPORTS Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray has the upper hand as it enters Feb. 25’s Champions League playoffs second leg against Juventus in a dominant position, carrying a three-goal advantage and the momentum of a historic first-leg performance.  
﻿