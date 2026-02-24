Antalya braces for tourism boom with Ramadan, Easter holidays

ANTALYA

With Nevruz, Easter and Ramadan holidays aligning in March, Antalya's tourism industry is gearing up for an early and powerful rebound this spring, says Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, the president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association.

He noted that both the domestic and European markets are expected to experience strong demand during this period.

Kavaloğlu pointed out that travelers are already booking for Ramadan Bayram, anticipating a particularly vibrant season. He explained that the third week of March should bring a significant surge from the domestic market, while Turks living in Europe are also choosing Antalya and Türkiye as their top holiday destinations.

He emphasized that Easter holidays in Europe align with Ramadan Bayram this year, creating a unique overlap. According to Kavaloğlu, many Europe-based Turks have booked through tour operators for Ramadan Bayram and those unable to travel earlier will combine their Ramadan and Easter holidays in Antalya. “We expect a remarkable level of demand,” he said.

Kavaloğlu also highlighted that early bookings for the high season are already underway, with substantial reservations secured for June and July. He stressed that domestic travelers are increasingly aware of the advantages of early booking, overturning the long-held belief that local tourists pay more than international visitors. “Now, domestic tourists realize they can secure highly favorable vacation deals through early reservations,” he added.

International markets are showing similar enthusiasm, particularly the United Kingdom and Germany, where early booking activity is accelerating. Kavaloğlu even suggested that if sales for the 2027 season were to open today, demand would immediately follow.