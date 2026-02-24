Istanbul trains household dogs for disaster search and rescue

ISTANBUL
Nineteen household dogs in Istanbul are being prepared to serve on the front lines of disaster response, following a comprehensive search and rescue training program led by the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) in cooperation with trainers from six district municipalities.

 

The initiative, launched ınder the governor’s office, aims to transform family pets into certified search and rescue dogs capable of operating in disaster and crisis zones. The selected animals, all living at home with their owners, underwent a rigorous evaluation process before entering the year-long training program.

 

Upon completion, both the dogs and their handlers will be qualified to deploy in emergency situations.

 

AFAD instructor Ceyhun Ersöz said the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes centered in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş demonstrated the critical role of search and rescue dogs, noting their speed and accuracy in providing direct responses alongside other rescue units.

 

“In emergencies, we aim to turn their hunting instincts and highly sensitive noses into lifesaving assets,” Ersöz said.

 

More than 1,000 people initially expressed interest in volunteering. After assessing the dogs’ living conditions and conducting awareness sessions with owners, the pool was narrowed to 60 candidates.

 

Ultimately, 19 healthy, resilient and trauma-free dogs with strong prey drives were selected. Istanbul currently has 28 active search and rescue dogs, while nationwide the total stands at 104.

 

Owners also receive specialized instruction and are certified as canine handlers. Among the volunteers is Doğancan Özsoy, who trains with his seven-month-old Labrador retriever, “Dayı.”

 

Calling the program a source of pride, Özsoy said disasters can strike anyone. “Today we are alive; tomorrow we could be under rubble,” he said.

Ceren Saraç, training with her two-year-old Labrador “Co,” described the sessions as both demanding and rewarding.

 

Deeply affected by the 2023 quakes, Saraç said that participating in the project offers hope. “We want to inspire others to recognize the potential of their companions,” she said, urging more families to volunteer.

