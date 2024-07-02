Turkish doctors find out unknown cause of lumbar pain

Turkish doctors find out unknown cause of lumbar pain

ISTANBUL
Turkish doctors find out unknown cause of lumbar pain

A group of Turkish doctors have carried out scientific research on the cause of lumbar pain and presented a groundbreaking discovery, published in "Pain Practice," the official publication of the World Institute of Pain (WIP), a non-profit establishment in the medical field.

Turkish physicians have scientifically demonstrated that lower back pain is caused by the fattening and weakening of the outer side muscles at both sides of the back, contrary to the long-held belief in the medical community that it stems from the fattening and weakening of the muscles in the lower middle part.

Despite being initially rejected by numerous publications, the pioneering research was eventually published in "Pain Practice," with its editor-in-chief's "must read" notice.

Assistant professor Murat Şakir Ekşi, one of the doctors who carried out the study, has emphasized that these findings could dispel all the fallacies in the literature, ranging from how MRI results are interpreted to the exercise programs given to the patient.

“Recent studies have revealed that lower back pain occurs as a result of deterioration, fattening and shrinking of the back muscles. We wanted to conduct a new study on our own patients, and we found out that the different muscle groups were the main cause, in contrast to what is commonly believed,” he explained.

Ekşi stated that they performed in-depth analyses on 66 individuals with low back pain and 66 individuals who do not suffer from low back pain, all of whom were of the same age and gender.

Indicating the details of the study, Ekşi said, “The muscles in the middle lower part of the back were weak and fatty in those without back pain though they did not suffer from back pain. That is how we provided the scientific proof that the pain is actually initiated by a different muscle group.”

Ekşi underscored that the study is of great importance as it deviated significantly from the medical community's established "gold standard."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

    Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

  2. Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

    Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

  3. PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

    PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

  4. Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

    Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

  5. Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27

    Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27
Recommended
Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye
PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry
Türkiye says Mideast policy based on national interests

Türkiye says Mideast policy based on national interests
Erdoğan, Putin meet at Central Asian summit to boost energy, tourism ties

Erdoğan, Putin meet at Central Asian summit to boost energy, tourism ties
175 swimmers compete in Meis-Kaş friendly race

175 swimmers compete in Meis-Kaş friendly race
No free ferries to Princes Islands on public holidays

No free ferries to Princes' Islands on public holidays
WORLD Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals commanding the troops in the Gaza Strip have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a recent meeting, citing troops' fatigue and lack of ammunition from the nine-month-long conflict.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $6.44 billion in June, widening 21.4 percent from a year ago, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿