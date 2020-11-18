Turkish diver sets world record in Mexico

ISTANBUL

Turkish freediver Fatma Uruk set a world record on Nov. 17 after diving 72 meters in Mexico.

Uruk, 32, was in the Yucatan Peninsula to dive when she accomplished her first goal by breaking the world record in the women’s “Variable Weight Without Fins” category.

After breaking the world record, Uruk noted: “Beforehand, I said, I am going to wave the world’s most beautiful flag here in Mexico. We are here and everything is on the way.”

Uruk’s world record caused enthusiasm on social media. Youth and Sports Ministry tweeted: “We are with you, Fatma. We wish that your every dive turns into a new record. Never give up.”

Turkish embassy in Mexico congratulated Uruk on social media appreciating her victory. “She did not give up and she did it! We wish her luck on her next two record tries.”

Hamza Yerlikaya, deputy youth and sports minister, also congratulated the freediver. With an applause emoji, Yerlikaya tweeted, “I congratulate [Uruk] her.”

Before the record attempt, Uruk told her isolation story to the TRT Sports channel. “After getting a take off from work, I came here in March to dive. One week later, the pandemic broke out, and I was forced to stay here.”

“Today, on a rainy day, I will dive for a record. I know that people support me, and I thank them all,” she added.

Today Uruk will try to dive into 65 meters in the “Constant Weight Bi-Fins” category.

The previous record-holder was another Turkish athlete, Derya Can, who in the same category dived up to 70 meters in 2013.

Can achieved her record in Kas in Turkey’s Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya.