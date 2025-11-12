Turkish district races to find 350 new residents to avoid losing its status

BOLU

In an unprecedented case, a small district in the northern province of Bolu must convince 350 people to register their residence there by the end of the year or risk being downgraded to a village after decades of population decline.

Once declared a district in 1958, Kıbrıscık’s population has fallen below 2,000 — the minimum threshold required to retain its administrative status. If the numbers do not rise by year’s end, the town could be reclassified as a village.

In an emotional appeal during a meeting held to support the population growth, Mayor Emin Tekemen said only 350 more people are needed to keep the district intact.

“If we can’t solve this by the end of the year, our district is gone,” Tekemen said, his voice trembling as he addressed a mostly empty 600-seat hall. “I don’t want to be remembered as the last mayor of a lost district.”

Tekemen said Kıbrıscık’s population has risen modestly from 1,025 to around 1,430 in recent months thanks to relocation efforts, but emphasized that greater participation from natives living in other parts of the city is crucial.

“Our citizens need to make an effort. This can’t be done by one person,” he said. “We’re asking at least 350 people from Bolu to transfer their residency back. Hopefully, if we complete this 350, I believe we will complete the rest.”

The case of Kıbrıscık reflects a broader national trend.

Over the past 25 years, Türkiye’s rural population has plunged from about 35 percent in the early 2000s to just 6.6 percent in 2024, as younger generations migrate to cities in search of education and employment opportunities.

In response, the government plans to launch a “reverse migration” grant program to revitalize rural areas, aiming to encourage citizens to return to their hometowns by offering financial support for relocation.