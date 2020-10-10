Turkish director’s film wins award in Russia

  • October 10 2020 07:00:00

Turkish director’s film wins award in Russia

ISTANBUL
Turkish director’s film wins award in Russia

Turkish director Erdem Tepegöz’s latest movie, “Gölgeler İçinde” (In the Shadows), returns to Turkey with the second highest award of the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival, the Special Jury Prize “Silver George.”

“In the Shadows” premiered in Turkey at the 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival’s National Competition section, a day after its Moscow premiere. The film received 4.1 stars out of 5 on the list of cinema writers in Russia.

The film, which will continue its festival journey at the 8th Bosphorus Film Festival right after Antalya, focuses on the lives that start to change when one of the workers questioned the system in a factory managed with primitive technology.

Numan Acar, who acted in international projects such as “Homeland,” “Prison Break” and “Aladdin,” is starring in the film, while young actors Vedat Erincin, Ahmet Melih Yılmaz, Emrullah Çakay, Muharrem Bayrak and Selin Kavak played the other roles.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

    Bonito fish costing 60 cents sold for $16 in Istanbul restaurants

  2. Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

    Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

  3. Turkish envoy slams US lawmaker over Turkey remarks

    Turkish envoy slams US lawmaker over Turkey remarks

  4. Provocations trigger tension in east Med: Defense Minister Akar

    Provocations trigger tension in east Med: Defense Minister Akar

  5. Student cities hit by COVID-19 as rents nosedive by 40 percent

    Student cities hit by COVID-19 as rents nosedive by 40 percent
Recommended
Istanbul Film Festival kicks off ‘hybrid’ edition

Istanbul Film Festival kicks off ‘hybrid’ edition

Kastabala ancient city to host art events

Kastabala ancient city to host art events
Turkish harp project aiming to bridge gap in musical world

Turkish harp project aiming to bridge gap in musical world
Turkish scientists find plant species not traced for 150 years

Turkish scientists find plant species not traced for 150 years
Harbor remains found in Aegean Sea

Harbor remains found in Aegean Sea
Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic

Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic
WORLD Trump restarts public speeches, Biden calls it ’reckless’

Trump restarts public speeches, Biden calls it ’reckless’

U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to give a public speech at the White House on Oct. 10 for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19, as he prepares a rapid return to the campaign trail just three weeks before the election.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

Turkey’s Central Bank raises Turkish lira swap rate

Turkey's Central Bank increased the Turkish lira interest rate for swap transactions by 150 basis points on Oct. 9. 
SPORTS Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey reaches final in U17 Volleyball European Champs

Turkey’s women's national team advanced to final in CEV U17 Volleyball European Championship on Oct. 8. 