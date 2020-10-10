Turkish director’s film wins award in Russia

ISTANBUL

Turkish director Erdem Tepegöz’s latest movie, “Gölgeler İçinde” (In the Shadows), returns to Turkey with the second highest award of the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival, the Special Jury Prize “Silver George.”

“In the Shadows” premiered in Turkey at the 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival’s National Competition section, a day after its Moscow premiere. The film received 4.1 stars out of 5 on the list of cinema writers in Russia.

The film, which will continue its festival journey at the 8th Bosphorus Film Festival right after Antalya, focuses on the lives that start to change when one of the workers questioned the system in a factory managed with primitive technology.

Numan Acar, who acted in international projects such as “Homeland,” “Prison Break” and “Aladdin,” is starring in the film, while young actors Vedat Erincin, Ahmet Melih Yılmaz, Emrullah Çakay, Muharrem Bayrak and Selin Kavak played the other roles.