Turkish delivery app is now in London

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Getir, a major online delivery service in Turkey, has started operating in London, its co-founder announced on Jan. 27.

“Getir is now in London. We will endear this two-syllable Turkish word there, too,” Nazım Salur, the co-founder and CEO of the fast-delivery startup Getir, said in a Twitter post.

Founded in 2015, Getir delivers its users various products, from groceries to ready-to-eat foods, in an average of 10 minutes day and night, a feature that helped the company to rapidly grow during the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, led by venture capital investor Michael Moritz, have recently provided $38 million funding for the Istanbul-based Getir.