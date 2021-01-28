Turkish delivery app is now in London

  • January 28 2021 09:20:00

Turkish delivery app is now in London

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish delivery app is now in London

Getir, a major online delivery service in Turkey, has started operating in London, its co-founder announced on Jan. 27. 

“Getir is now in London. We will endear this two-syllable Turkish word there, too,” Nazım Salur, the co-founder and CEO of the fast-delivery startup Getir, said in a Twitter post.

Founded in 2015, Getir delivers its users various products, from groceries to ready-to-eat foods, in an average of 10 minutes day and night, a feature that helped the company to rapidly grow during the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, led by venture capital investor Michael Moritz, have recently provided $38 million funding for the Istanbul-based Getir.

application,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  2. Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

    Virus cases still hovering at alarming level, says Turkish health minister

  3. Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to submit reform packages to parliament: Erdoğan

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,476 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,449,839

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,476 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,449,839

  5. A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed

    A case for Turkey, a key country in Europe and beyond: Op-ed
Recommended
Turkey can lead digital revolution in region: WEF chief

Turkey can lead digital revolution in region: WEF chief
Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021
Overfishing, pollution threatening bluefish population

Overfishing, pollution threatening bluefish population
World Bank project to support Turkeys industrial zones

World Bank project to support Turkey's industrial zones
Turkey registers over 1 mln vehicles in 2020

Turkey registers over 1 mln vehicles in 2020

IMF expects Turkeys economy to expand 6% in 2021

IMF expects Turkey's economy to expand 6% in 2021
WORLD Australia takes on Google advertising dominance in latest Big Tech fight

Australia takes on Google advertising dominance in latest Big Tech fight

An Australian regulator is considering letting internet users choose what personal data companies like Google share with advertisers, as part of the country's attempts to shatter the dominance of tech titans.
ECONOMY Turkish delivery app is now in London

Turkish delivery app is now in London

Getir, a major online delivery service in Turkey, has started operating in London, its co-founder announced on Jan. 27. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

Presenting their superstar transfer Mesut Özil to the media, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe on Jan. 27 held a signing ceremony for their high-profile recruit.