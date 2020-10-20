Turkish defense minister receives Libyan chief of staff

  • October 20 2020 09:03:30

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Oct. 19 received Libyan Chief of General Staff Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad in the capital Ankara, said an official statement.

Akar congratulated al-Haddad for his recent appointment during a meeting also attended by Turkey's Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler.

Underlining the importance of centuries-old bilateral relationship, Akar said: "We will continue to support our Libyan brothers to live more comfortably, happier and more safely."

Exchanging views on the latest situation in the war-torn country, Akar said Turkey supports a stable and sovereign Libya, and will carry on its efforts in this regard.

In line with mutual agreements, Turkey will continue its activities of training, support and consultancy in the field of military and security, he added.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The current government was formed in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

