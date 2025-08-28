Turkish defense industry ' writing history': Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's defense industry, which is a source of pride, is literally writing history, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 28 at the major Turkish technology event Teknofest's maritime edition, named Blue Homeland.

The four-day event, Teknofest Blue Homeland, is being held at the Istanbul Shipyard Command. While the festival began on Aug. 28, the public will be able to attend on Aug. 29–31.

While Türkiye's friends praise its achievements, the country's adversaries are anxiously trying to catch up with it, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Just as the country's independence struggle gave hope to the oppressed 100 years ago, today's defense industry initiatives are giving courage to the downtrodden, he said.

"Wherever there is a brother or sister suffering hardship, from Palestine to Syria, from Yemen to Somalia, from Sudan to Libya, they take pride in Türkiye's achievements," he noted.

In a very short time, Türkiye has reached a level that is the envy of the world, he underlined.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is strengthening its defense industry while also working to increase the younger generation's interest in technology, digitalization, and innovation.

Visitors will be able to see how far Turkish naval technology has advanced, he added.

The event director of the Blue Homeland said the event is bridging the gap between the past and the future, and that the 'blue homeland' is one of the most important legacies to pass down to future generations.