Turkish aircraft perform demonstrations at NATO forum

ANKARA

Turkish-made military aircraft and drones staged demonstration flights on July 7 at a defense industry forum held alongside the NATO summit in Ankara, as alliance officials announced new steps to expand munitions production.

The demonstrations took place at Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TUSAŞ) facility in Ankara’s Kahramankazan district, where a range of domestically developed aircraft and unmanned systems were displayed.

The Anka III unmanned combat aircraft, Hürjet light attack aircraft and Hürkuş basic trainer flew in formation during the event. Gökbey utility and Atak helicopters also took part, alongside Bayraktar Akıncı, Bayraktar TB3 and Aksungur unmanned aerial vehicles.

The defense forum coincided with the 36th NATO summit hosted by Türkiye.

At the event, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Radmila Shekerinska announced the creation of a new alliance consortium designed to increase munitions production capacity. She also said Türkiye had committed to procuring a significant number of Atmaca ground-based long-range cruise missiles.

Developed by Roketsan, the Atmaca missile has a range of more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) and is powered by the domestically developed KTJ-3700 turbojet engine.

Defense Industries Presidency chief Haluk Görgün said the forum was “among the largest” defense industry events in NATO’s history.

He said decisions taken at previous NATO summits in Vilnius, Washington and The Hague had entered a “new phase” in Ankara, adding that the gathering would occupy a special place in the alliance’s history.

Görgün said the event showcased the Turkish defense industry’s latest technological capabilities and underscored the importance of expanding defense industrial cooperation among NATO allies.