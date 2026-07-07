CVC agrees to sell D-Marin to InfraVia Capital Partners

CVC agrees to sell D-Marin to InfraVia Capital Partners

ISTANBUL
CVC agrees to sell D-Marin to InfraVia Capital Partners

CVC has entered into an agreement to sell CVC Capital Partners VII’s stake in international premium marina operator, D-Marin, to InfraVia Capital Partners, an independent European private equity firm. 

According to a report by daily Milliyet, the transaction value is estimated by industry sources to exceed 1 billion euros.

CVC acquired D-Marin from Türkiye’s Doğuş Group in 2020 for 200 million euros. 

Under CVC’s ownership, the company broadened its presence beyond its traditional markets of Türkiye, Croatia, Greece and the United Arab Emirates to include Spain, Italy, France, Malta and Albania, the company said in a statement. 

The company currently operates 28 premium marinas across nine countries and serves more than 50,000 customers annually. Its portfolio includes more than 14,300 berths, including over 1,000 dedicated superyacht berths and 12 professional boatyards that service more than 2,500 yachts each year. 

Goldman Sachs acted as exclusive financial advisor to CVC, while Clifford Chance served as legal advisor. InfraVia was advised by Morgan Stanley as exclusive financial advisor and White & Case as legal adviser.

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