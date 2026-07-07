Türkiye’s ports handle nearly 47 million tons of cargo in June

Türkiye’s ports handle nearly 47 million tons of cargo in June

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye’s ports handle nearly 47 million tons of cargo in June

Cargo handled at Turkish ports reached 46.9 million tons in June, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister said.

Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that cargo handling volume at ports totaled 46.91 million tons last month, underscoring the strength of Türkiye’s production, trade and logistics capacity in maritime transport.

Container handling volume reached 1.19 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the same period, Uraloglu said.

Solid bulk cargo handling stood at 13.25 million tons, while general cargo handling was recorded at 6.77 million tons.

The latest figures followed a strong performance earlier in the year. Türkiye’s ports handled 48.2 million tons of cargo and 1.18 million TEUs of containers in April, setting an all-time record for that month, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

In the January-April period, cargo handled at ports rose 2.1 percent year-on-year to 185.6 million tons, while container handling increased 2.4 percent to 4.55 million TEUs.

Uraloğlu said Türkiye’s ports continue to add value to the country’s production and exports through investments that strengthen maritime trade and infrastructure.

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