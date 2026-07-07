DEİK seeks stronger economic cooperation with Iraq

DEİK seeks stronger economic cooperation with Iraq

BAGHDAD
DEİK seeks stronger economic cooperation with Iraq

Halit Acar, chairman of the DEİK Türkiye-Iraq Business Council, stated that recent discussions with Iraqi officials centered on strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Acar said a delegation of about 20 businesspeople met Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi and other senior officials in Baghdad earlier this month. Discussions covered growing Türkiye-Iraq economic ties, the Development Road Project, strategic infrastructure investments, improvements to the investment climate and the role Turkish companies can play in Iraq’s development.

The meetings also addressed customs procedures between Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, banking and trade payment systems, e-visa procedures, work and residence permits and proposals to strengthen the investment environment.

Representatives from construction, defense, healthcare, energy, industry, food, logistics, finance and manufacturing sectors evaluated cooperation opportunities in Iraq’s priority development areas.

Acar said meetings with Trade Minister Mustafa Ani focused on increasing trade volume, removing administrative and technical barriers, encouraging mutual investment and strengthening private-sector cooperation. Talks with Industry and Minerals Minister Mohammed Nuri covered industrial infrastructure, production-oriented investments and cooperation in organized industrial zones.

The delegation also held discussions with officials from the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, Water Resources Minister Musenna Temimi and Finance Minister Falih Sari on business diplomacy, water management, financial cooperation, banking systems, taxation and investment processes.

DEIK,

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