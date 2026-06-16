Turkish defense firms showcase products at Eurosatory in France

PARIS

Turkish defense industry companies are presenting their latest technologies at the international defense and security exhibition Eurosatory in France, attracting strong interest from global visitors.

The event, taking place in Villepinte near the French capital Paris until June 19, has brought together more than 2,000 companies from 65 countries this year.

Türkiye is represented by over 50 firms at the fair, including major defense players such as ASELSAN, Roketsan, Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc. (MKE) and HAVELSAN.

ASELSAN, one of the main sponsors of Eurosatory this year, is drawing attention with its electronic warfare systems, counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions and loitering munition products.

MKE is showcasing a range of defense solutions, including its Bora 12 sniper rifle and domestically developed systems designed to address chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

Roketsan is also attracting significant interest with its missile and rocket systems, while other Turkish companies are presenting a variety of innovative solutions and technologies.

From the opening day, Turkish firms have been engaging with a high number of international visitors, highlighting the growing presence and competitiveness of Türkiye’s defense industry on the global stage.