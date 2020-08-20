Turkish defense firms make world’s top 100 list

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Seven Turkish companies have made this year’s list of the world’s top 100 defense firms.

Every year, U.S.-based Defense News magazine lists the most prestigious defense industry companies globally based on sales versus the previous year.

Turkish defense firms reported record-breaking turnover in the period, catapulting them to the top ranks.

This year, the number of Turkish companies on the list rose to seven from five previously.

ASELSAN, Turkey’s largest defense firm, is among the top 50 after ranking 52nd last year. The company entered the list in 2006 at 93rd.

The company’s annual turnover rose by 21% to $2.172 billion and it now ranks 48th.

Its success lies with its experience in military defense systems including imaging technologies and electro-optics as well as product solutions based on research and development.

TUSAS

One of the important providers of engine components to companies such as Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Bombardier and Leonardo and Turkey's developer of local air platforms, TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) also moved up on the list, which it entered with a rank of 83 in 2011.

The company's turnover in 2019 totaled $1.858 billion, up 42% from $1.307 billion in 2018, and ranks 55th compared to 69th last year.

BMC holds on

Having entered the list last year ranked 85th with $554 million, Turkish armored vehicle maker BMC remained on the list this year.

This year, it ranks 89th, with an annual turnover of $533 million.

BMC produces many commercial and military vehicles ranging from buses to armored vehicles. It will undertake mass production of Turkey's indigenous battle tank 'Altay.'

ROKETSAN and STM on list

Turkey's missile producer ROKETSAN, aiming at being a pioneer in rocket and missile systems, is on the list this year as well.

ROKETSAN is 91st compared to last year's ranking of 89.

Its annual turnover was down 1% at $515 million.

Among the notable products of ROKETSAN are the Bora long-range missile, TRG-300 Kaplan missile, TRG-122 missiles, mini smart ammunition MAM-C, Cirit laser-guided missile, intermediate and long-range antitank missiles UMTAS and OMTAS, laser-guided long-range antitank missile L-UMTAS, SOM and JSF compatible SOM-J precision-guided stand-off ammunition, Hisar air defense missiles, Teber laser-guided kits, Turkey's first sea missile Atmaca and air defense system Sungur.

STM Defense Technologies and Engineering Ltd. came in 92nd on the list compared to 85th last year.

The company's annual turnover fell 14% to $485 million from $564 million. It aims to become one of the 50 biggest defense companies in the world.

The company meets Turkey's defense tech needs with high-tech products and endeavors to be a competitive company in foreign markets.

STM designs, modernizes and builds military naval vehicles, and lately, it also focuses on unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite technologies and radar and cybersecurity solutions.

FNSS and HAVELSAN on list for first time

FNSS, producers of the Turkish defense industry's armored land vehicles, made the list ranking 98th this year.

FNSS's annual turnover was $367 million in 2018, and last year, it was up 2% at $374 million.

It designs and produces tracked and wheeled vehicles and is among the leaders in its field. FNSS has handed over more than 4,000 armored vehicles to its buyers since it started production as well as 15-ton tracked vehicles, medium weight tanks, 4x4 and 8x8 tactic wheeled armored vehicles, armored caterpillars and manned and unmanned towers.

Turkish defense industry company HAVELSAN also made the list this year.

HAVELSAN produces software solutions for Turkish defense industries and increased its yearly turnover by 6% to $295 million from $278 million.

It is 99th on the prestigious list this year.

First five US companies

Eight new companies have made it to the "Defense News Top 100" list.

On top of the list are U.S. companies. The first five are Lockheed Martin - with annual turnover of $50.5 billion, Boeing with $34.3 billion, General Dynamics with $29.5 billion, Northrop Grumman with $28.6 billion and Raytheon Company with $27.4 billion.