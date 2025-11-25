Turkish defense firms develop life-saving drones for natural disasters

ANKARA

Turkish defense firms' heavy-lift cargo drones are gaining attention for their advanced capabilities, making them highly effective in rescue and relief operations during natural disasters.

Leading firms like Zyrone Dynamics, Titra Technology and DASAL produce offerings that can be used in challenging disaster conditions.

Zyrone Dynamics’ ZD360 cargo UAV is a next-generation high-capacity solution that can perform tasks in a 10-kilometer radius with a payload of 60 kilograms. It can handle a carrying capacity of 100 kilograms within a 1-kilometer radius.

Its compact design — just one-fourth the size of comparable systems — enables easy vehicle transport to any location and rapid deployment.

Titra Technology’s Alpin is Türkiye’s first unmanned helicopter. The craft features a payload capacity of up to 200 kilograms, including fuel.

The Alpin’s high payload capacity and long endurance make it a vital asset for operations in challenging mountainous terrain, as well as in flood- and fire-affected areas.

Meanwhile, DASAL offers a range of cargo UAVs, including the PUHU C75,. The drone can carry up to 75 kilograms.

The PUHU C75 builds on its predecessor with significantly higher payload capacity and a future-proof design that accommodates evolving technologies, increased payload demands and the need for extended operational range across diverse users.

The PUHU C100 was designed to meet key logistical needs in the field, featuring a 100-kilogram payload capacity, a long range and high horizontal speed.

DASAL also produced the CONDOR-C150, which can carry a 150-kilogram payload for 30 minutes.