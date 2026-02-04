Turkish defense firm Aselsan signals global expansion in 2026

ANTALYA
Türkiye’s defense industry flagship Aselsan aims to begin operations in at least five new countries this year, raising the total number of countries where it is active to around 30, driven by a sharp rise in exports and growing investor interest, its senior official has said.

Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Global Defense Industry Strategies Conference in the southern province of Antalya, Aselsan Chief Executive Officer Ahmet Akyol said the company has reached a level of maturity that allows it to pursue more ambitious global expansion plans.

“Aselsan and the Turkish defense industry have now reached a stage where they can sustain such strategies,” Akyol said in the interview published on Feb. 4, pointing to a shift in the company’s long-term growth model.

He noted that Aselsan is planning to move away from its traditional partnership-based approach abroad and instead focus on mergers and acquisitions, signaling a more direct and permanent presence in foreign markets.

The strategy comes as the company posts a sharp surge in export performance. Aselsan’s overseas sales jumped 89 percent last year to $958 million, while the value of new export contracts more than doubled to $2.69 billion.

Aselsan has also strengthened its footprint in Europe, particularly through the sale of electronic warfare and communications systems to Poland, reinforcing its position in a highly competitive market.

The company’s growing global profile is reflected in the latest Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) ranking. Five Turkish firms — Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), Baykar, Roketsan and MKE — were listed among the world’s top 100 arms-producing and military services companies for 2024.

Aselsan climbed to 47th place from 52nd a year earlier, reporting arms revenues of $3.47 billion.

