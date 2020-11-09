Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal

  • November 09 2020 11:32:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's pioneering defense electronics company Aselsan has announced a €118 million ($140 million) export deal with one of its international clients for the supply of a defense system solution.

In line with the contract, the deliveries will be made between 2020-2022, according to a statement the company sent to Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Nov. 9.

Aselsan, established in 1975 in order to meet the communication needs of the Turkish Armed Forces by national means, is the largest defense company of Turkey and among the top 100 defense firms in the world.

