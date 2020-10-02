Turkish defense chief receives Libyan defense minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's defense minister on Oct. 1 received his Libyan counterpart in the capital Ankara, said the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

After Turkey’s Hulusi Akar welcomed Salahaddin Namroush with military honors, they spoke about the latest situation in Libya, said a ministry statement.



Akar reiterated that Ankara would continue its military and security training and consultation with Libya, adding that Turkey supports Libya’s stability, independence, and sovereignty.



Last November, Turkey, and Libya signed a security and military cooperation agreement.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country's new government was founded in 2015 under an UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces.

The UN recognizes the Libyan government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority, as Tripoli battles Haftar's militias. Turkey also supports the legitimate government in Tripoli.

In recent months, with Ankara’s help, the government has gained ground against Haftar’s forces.