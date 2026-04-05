Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

ANKARA
Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

Türkiye will not leave any threat unanswered, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said in an interview with an Italian newspaper, underlining Ankara’s determination to respond to security risks.

Güler said Türkiye faces a range of threats in its region and emphasized that the country maintains both the capability and the resolve to counter them, according to remarks published in the Il Messaggero.

The minister said that protecting national security remains a top priority and that Ankara would take necessary measures when confronted with dangers. “Our country is strong enough to neutralize any threat directed at it,” he said.

The minister also highlighted Türkiye's ongoing military activities beyond its borders, indicating that such operations are guided by security needs and strategic considerations.

He reiterated that decisions regarding these deployments are made solely by Türkiye, reflecting its independent defense policy.

Güler’s comments come amid heightened regional tensions and follow recent engagements with European counterparts, including meetings in Rome with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, where security cooperation and regional crises were discussed.

He also pointed to growing defense cooperation between Türkiye and its allies, emphasizing collaboration within NATO and bilateral partnerships, particularly in addressing shared security challenges across the Middle East, Balkans and Africa.

"We continue to work closely with our allies against common threats," he said. "Türkiye approaches the internal political processes of neighboring countries with respect for their sovereignty. What is important for us is that the region gains more stability, and that stronger dialogue and relations based on mutual respect are established."

Güler said Türkiye can play a balancing and constructive role in the post-war period.

"Considering our geopolitical position, we aim for a security zone and a stable environment around us, contributing to international peace," he said.

"No regional crisis can be permanently resolved through military means. Regardless of current circumstances, we believe diplomacy still has a place. Türkiye is one of the few countries that can engage in dialogue with regional and Western actors."

 

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