Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

  • February 19 2021 09:12:44

Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak was named on Feb. 18 to the UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week.

Kabak, 20, made a standout performance for English Premier League team Liverpool during a 2-0 victory Tuesday against Germany's Leipzig.

The Reds dominated the fantasy football team with six players selected, including Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

In addition, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Juventus' Federico Chiesa, Sevilla's Suso, Borussia Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud and Erling Haaland were also named.

"The team is made up of this week's highest-scoring players in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation," UEFA said in a statement.

The star with the lower value is chosen when two or more players are tied on matchday points, it added.

Kabak began his career with Galatasaray in Istanbul before joining Bundesliga's VfB Stuttgart in January 2019.

He moved to Germany's Schalke 04 in June 2019, scoring three goals in 42 games.

Kabak completed his loan move to Liverpool from Schalke 04 on Feb. 2.

He became the second Turkish player to play for Liverpool after Nuri Sahin, who played for the Reds on loan from Real Madrid in the first half of the 2012-2013 season.

Kabak has played in two matches for the Reds.

Champion's League,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

    Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

  2. Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation

    Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation

  3. Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

    Motorcycle couriers fight for life on Istanbul’s icy roads

  4. Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains

    Fighting fears of vaccines high up in Turkey’s mountains

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,821 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,616,600

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,821 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,616,600
Recommended
Fenerbahçe player lends support to village school in Turkey’s southeast

Fenerbahçe player lends support to village school in Turkey’s southeast
Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title
Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

Galatasaray topple Kasımpaşa 2-1 amid heavy snowfall

Galatasaray topple Kasımpaşa 2-1 amid heavy snowfall
Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last weeks derby loss

Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss
Turkey’s Antalya center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Antalya 'center of int’l tennis tournaments’

WORLD Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South

Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric grid now have it back, but the crisis was far from over in parts of the South with many people lacking safe drinking water.
ECONOMY US court dismisses case against Halkbank

US court dismisses case against Halkbank

A U.S. judge on Feb. 16 agreed to dismiss a case against Turkish state-lender Halkbank filed by victims of attacks by groups linked to Iran, on the condition that the sides reach an agreement to carry on with the case in Turkey.
SPORTS Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak was named on Feb. 18 to the UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week.