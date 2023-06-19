Turkish Cyprus to overcome embargoes: Vice president

NICOSIA

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has expressed a firm belief that Turkish Cyprus will gradually overcome the embargoes and embrace global connectivity.

His statement came during a joint press conference with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar on June 19, where the two leaders discussed economic cooperation and the future of the north side.

Yılmaz highlighted the significance of the first document signed during the inaugural cabinet meeting in Ankara, which focused on economic cooperation between Turkish Cyprus and Türkiye. He pledged to expedite efforts in rebuilding and reviving Turkish Cyprus, underscoring the commitment to improve the welfare of Turkish Cypriots.

The vice president further revealed that initial inspections had been conducted at Ercan Airport, a project supported by Türkiye. He assured close collaboration with Turkish Cypriot authorities to expedite the completion of the terminal building, with the aim of opening it on July 20.

Yılmaz also acknowledged the longstanding embargoes faced by Turkish Cypriots for the past 50 years. “The Turkish Cypriot people will overcome these embargoes,” he said. “They will rightfully claim their place in the international arena as a sovereign nation.”

For his part, Tatar echoed Yılmaz’s sentiments, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to strengthen Turkish Cyprus and fulfill economic expectations. He expressed hope for progress in the near future, emphasizing the importance of transportation and informatics development to safeguard the island.

Tatar also hailed the long-awaited opening of Varosha after 40 years, with over a million visits already recorded. The completion of road infrastructure signaled positive developments for a better future, he added.

Varosha was abandoned in 1974 after Türkiye’s military intervention on the island as a guarantor power to “protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.”

However, a 1984 U.N. Security Council resolution said that only its legal inhabitants can resettle in the town. Entry into the town was forbidden except for Turkish Army personnel stationed in Turkish Cyprus until its partial opening in October 2020.

The press conference also touched upon the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. Yılmaz reaffirmed the shared commitment to a just, permanent and resolvable solution, emphasizing its contribution to regional stability and prosperity. The vice president restated the dedication to the two-state solution model and “Türkiye’s determination to protect its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean.”

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.